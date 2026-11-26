The discussions took place between Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Yang Xian, Chairman of the Board of Directors of international holding company Shandong Kerui Group (KERUI Group), during the minister's working visit to China.

KERUI Group presented its engineering solutions designed to reduce water production in oil wells and increase output, taking into account the geological characteristics of individual fields.

The Chinese company proposed establishing joint oilfield service teams and transferring relevant technologies to Kazakhstani specialists. It also expressed readiness to consider setting up a joint venture in Kazakhstan to assemble specialized coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing equipment.

Akkenzhenov noted that extending the productive life of mature oil fields and reducing water production from wells remain important priorities for Kazakhstan's oil industry. He stressed the need to test the proposed technologies in practice before considering their wider implementation.

For some of our mature oil fields, reducing water production and maintaining stable output are matters of direct economic importance. At the same time, the effectiveness of any technology must be demonstrated in practice, taking into account the specific geological conditions of each field. Therefore, we propose starting with targeted pilot tests at selected sites in Kazakhstan. Based on the actual results, we can then consider expanding cooperation and implementing projects to localize equipment production in the country, said Kazakhstan's Energy Minister.

Following the meeting, the minister proposed that the company's technical solutions be examined in detail together with relevant ministry specialists and domestic oil-producing companies to identify potential sites for pilot projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China would establish a joint energy research center.