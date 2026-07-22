Kazakhstan eyes local biopesticide production in agtech deal with China

A trilateral memorandum of understanding was signed between Kazakhstan's National Agrarian Science Educational Centre, the Kazakh Research Institute of Plant Protection and Quarantine, and the Institute of Plant Protection of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Photo source: gov.kz

The document covers joint development of biopesticides, technology transfer, localization of biological crop protection production in Kazakhstan, and professional training. The signing took place in Kazakhstan during a visit by a delegation from the Institute of Plant Protection of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China Agricultural University (CAU), and Zhongbao Company.

The key focus of the partnership will be creating conditions for modern biopesticide production in Kazakhstan. The project is expected to expand the use of environmentally friendly crop protection products, reduce dependence on imports, accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions in domestic agriculture, and boost its competitiveness.

The parties agreed to conduct joint research, develop and test new biological crop protection products, exchange technologies and scientific developments, implement academic exchange programs, and facilitate the commercialization of research projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China are set to deepen cooperation in non-ferrous metals.