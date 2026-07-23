Kazakhstan earmarks over KZT10bn for new KazSat-3R communications satellite

The funding, approved by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, is part of the government's broader strategy to modernize Kazakhstan's telecommunications network and fulfill President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to expand access to advanced digital services across the country.

KazSat-3R will replace the existing KazSat-3 satellite, which is scheduled to reach the end of its operational lifespan in 2029. The new satellite is expected to ensure the continued operation of Kazakhstan's national satellite communications system while enhancing the reliability of telecommunications and broadcasting services.

It is also expected to expand broadband internet access in sparsely populated and remote regions.

Officials said the new satellite will also strengthen Kazakhstan's information security and technological sovereignty. The KazSat satellite system currently serves 19 telecommunications operators and provides television broadcasting services to more than 2 million subscribers. It is also widely used by major domestic telecommunications companies and government agencies.

The satellite investment comes as Kazakhstan continues to expand its digital infrastructure. Over the past two years, the share of the population with access to high-speed internet has reached 99 percent, while more than 4,500 rural settlements have been connected to broadband services.

To improve connectivity in remote and hard-to-reach areas, Kazakhstan has increasingly relied on satellite technologies, complementing ongoing investments in fiber-optic networks, the "Last Mile" connectivity program, nationwide 5G deployment, expanded mobile coverage along highways, and other advanced communications projects.

The government is also accelerating the country's digital transformation. More than 90 percent of public services are now available online, while the launch of domestic supercomputing capabilities and the QazTech unified digital platform is expected to support future developments in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Officials said the KazSat-3R project, together with new Earth observation satellite initiatives, will further strengthen Kazakhstan's space industry and expand its technological capabilities.

Earlier, authorities announced that 14 aerospace manufacturers responded to the government's invitation to participate in the competition to build the KazSat-3R satellite, including two Kazakhstani and 12 international companies.