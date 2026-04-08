Kazakhstan eyes dog ownership tax to tackle stray animals problem

During the discussion of amendments to the Law “On Responsible Treatment of Animals,” Majilis deputy Magerram Magerramov noted that in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Spain, dog owners are required to register their pets and pay taxes based on their breed.

“In 2024, we submitted such a amendment, but it was declined. These norms offer opportunities to discipline citizens, increase responsibility, and boost the budget, helping to resolve the issue of stray dogs. "Are you prepared to review and apply this international experience?” the Majilis deputy asked.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of National Economy, Baurzhan Omarbekov, said the ministry is ready to review the proposal during the second reading.

Whereas Asset Turysov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Finance, noted that to date, the operational pets recording system has registered 241,000 pets.

He also mentioned that no tax issue had been discussed and that the request concerned only registration. Asset Turysov added that if MPs introduce a bill separately, the ministry is ready to review it.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue had increased by 17%.