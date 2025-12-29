Kazakhstan eyes Chinese partner for strategic ore processing plant

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for mining and metallurgical cooperation, including the participation of the Chinese engineering firm in the implementation of major industrial projects in Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar highlighted MCCI’s extensive international expertise in delivering full-cycle projects—from design and equipment supply to construction and commissioning. He noted that this expertise is of practical interest to Kazakhstan’s industrial companies amid the ongoing modernization of the nation's production capacities and development of the resource base.

Special attention was given to the proposed construction of an iron and manganese ore processing plant in the area of Atasu. The Kazakh side views the project as a strategically vital component of developing the mining sector and increasing value-added production within the country.

Roman Sklyar confirmed the Government’s commitment to providing interagency support for the project and ensuring the swift resolution of any implementation challenges.

In the follow-up to the meeting, the sides agreed on MCC International Engineering Group’s active involvement in advancing the project, establishing a joint working group, and coordinating timelines for drafting a roadmap that will define cooperation parameters. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue on promising mining and processing projects.

As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan has launched rare earth metal processing projects.