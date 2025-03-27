Kazakhstan eyes 26GW new generating capacity by 2035

Addressing the meeting, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted that the average rate of equipment obsolescence at 227 electric power stations is 56%, requiring immediate action. ‘The country’s total global electricity capacity grew 4% in 2023,’ said the minister, highlighting the lack of major investment.

Kazakhstan seeks to install around 26GW of new electrical generating capacity by 2035 under its comprehensive plan, said Akkenzhenov. ‘771MW of new generating capacity was added in 2024.

The country has 14 investment agreements with energy producing organizations to upgrade and expand its power generating facilities with a capacity of around 2GW. It’s expected to upgrade and expand the existing power stations with a cumulative capacity of 4.2GW by 2035.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan seeks to add 455.5MW of renewables to its grid in 2025.