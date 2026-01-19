Kazakhstan eyed as Central Asia’s investment hub — Orascom CEO

The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the mining and metallurgical industries, the financial sector, tourism, and development. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s efforts to integrate into global value chains and attract strategic private investors with international expertise.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan is an open and predictable destination for long-term investments. Building a trust-based dialogue with investors remains an integral part of the country’s investment policy, with comprehensive support provided at all stages of project implementation.

Chairman Sawiris highlighted Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic stability, its resource potential, and its growing role as a regional investment hub in Central Asia. He stressed the importance of direct engagement with decision-makers and expressed interest in further exploring projects and expanding cooperation with Kazakhstani partners.

The parties also exchanged views on prospective projects, including investments in the financial sector, and confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in new areas.

Following the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to make every effort to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements reached and further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Naguib Sawiris is the founder of Orascom Telecom, which has operated in more than 28 countries worldwide. He currently leads a diversified global investment portfolio through Orascom Investment Holding, La Mancha Holding (mining and metals sector), and Ora Developers (real estate and tourism).

