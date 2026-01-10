Kazakh Foreign Ministry and KazMunayGas discuss investment attraction

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the country’s foreign policy agency and KazMunayGas on the development of export routes for Kazakh hydrocarbons, the attraction of foreign investment and advanced technologies to the domestic energy sector, as well as the implementation of projects involving international companies.

Chairman Khassenov expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for its effective support in promoting the interests of the national oil and gas company abroad.

Earlier, it was reported that KazMunayGas, China’s CITIC Construction were to cooperate on Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant.