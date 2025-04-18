Kazakhstan bans export of ferrous and non-ferrous waste

A six-month ban which is set to take effect starting from April 29, 2025, applies to waste and scarp from copper, aluminum, lead, lead and lead-acid batteries by all means of transportation.

The ban also covers waste and scrap, containing lead, cadmium or mercury, sorted by chemical type and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury, unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury, ferrous metal waste and scarp, including ingots for melting, as well as used pipes, railway track elements and rolling stock.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is set to boost its agro-industrial and food industries with Turkish investments.