    Kazakhstan bans export of ferrous and non-ferrous waste

    15:11, 18 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Minister signed an order as of April 15, 2025, banning the export of ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

    A six-month ban which is set to take effect starting from April 29, 2025, applies to waste and scarp from copper, aluminum, lead, lead and lead-acid batteries by all means of transportation.

    The ban also covers waste and scrap, containing lead, cadmium or mercury, sorted by chemical type and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury, unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury, ferrous metal waste and scarp, including ingots for melting, as well as used pipes, railway track elements and rolling stock.

