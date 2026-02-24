EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for openness and legality during upcoming referendum

    13:45, 24 February 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for openness and legality in referendum process
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The latter reported on preparations for the upcoming national referendum.

    The President emphasized the need to ensure openness, legality, and equal conditions for all citizens during the referendum.

    Recall that on February 12, 2026, the final draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was published.

    The referendum on the new Constitution will be held on March 15, 2026.

    To note, 12,416,759 citizens of Kazakhstan are eligible to participate in the referendum.

    Referendum Constitutional reform Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Political Reform
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All