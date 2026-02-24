Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for openness and legality during upcoming referendum

The latter reported on preparations for the upcoming national referendum.

The President emphasized the need to ensure openness, legality, and equal conditions for all citizens during the referendum.

Recall that on February 12, 2026, the final draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was published.

The referendum on the new Constitution will be held on March 15, 2026.

To note, 12,416,759 citizens of Kazakhstan are eligible to participate in the referendum.