Kazakhstan extends fuel export ban through May next year

According to the draft document, the government proposes extending the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and several other petroleum products by road and rail from November 22, 2026, to May 22, 2027. The restrictions would also apply to exports to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In addition, from January 1 to June 30, 2027, Kazakhstan plans to prohibit the export of light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen beyond the customs territory of the EAEU.

The proposed restrictions would remain in force for six months. However, the draft provides for several exemptions, including exports intended for humanitarian assistance and shipments carried out under decisions of the Government of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Energy said the measure is aimed at safeguarding national security and ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products to the domestic market.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Prime Minister orders to tighten control over three major gas processing plant projects.