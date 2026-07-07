Kazakh PM orders to tighten control over three major gas processing plant projects

Bektenov noted that the successful implementation of these projects is directly linked to Kazakhstan’s energy security, the country’s investment attractiveness, and the quality of life of its citizens.

Economic growth is accompanied by steadily increasing demand for gas from both households and the industrial sector. We must ensure a long-term balance between the industry's resource capacity and the needs of the economy. Projects to expand gas transportation infrastructure, build gas processing plants, and extend gasification across the regions are being implemented consistently, Bektenov said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the development of the gas sector must proceed at an accelerated pace. The necessary infrastructure should be delivered on time to support the launch of new enterprises, attract investment, and further strengthen the country’s industrial potential.

In this regard, the construction of new gas processing facilities at the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, as well as in Zhanaozen, is of particular importance. These facilities are expected to increase commercial gas production for the domestic market and serve as key drivers of the petrochemical industry's development. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Energy, the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, and QazaqGaz to implement a system of weekly monitoring of construction and installation work at these sites, said the prime minister.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry had outlined the timeline for the launch of new gas infrastructure and processing projects.