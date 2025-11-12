EN
    Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products

    13:35, 12 November 2025

    The Kazakh Government on Wednesday extended the ban on some exports of fuel, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Canva

    The decree is set to take effect on November 21.

    Exporting petroleum, diesel and a range of other petroleum products by road and rail will be banned until May 20, 2026, within the EAEU. Exceptions include lubricating oil, fuel in the tank (no more than once a day); jet fuel for scientific research, testing and industrial production samples; government-provided humanitarian aid.

    Kazakhstan has also banned to export light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoil, toluene, xylene and bitumen in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, beyond the EAEU.

    On October, Kazakhstan prolonged its LPG export ban for six months. 

    Oil and Gas Government Laws, decrees, orders Eurasian Economic Union
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
