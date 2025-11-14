Kazakhstan extends ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas

The country extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), including propane and butane, by road and rail transport for six months more.

The acting Energy Minister signed the corresponding order.

The ban takes effect from November 14, 2025.

Exceptions to the ban are subsoil users operating under production-sharing agreements or contracts approved by the President with stable tax regimes, goods processed from Kazakh raw materials extracted at the Karachaganak field, under international agreements, transit shipments that begin and end outside Kazakhstan and humanitarian aid deliveries authorized by the Kazakh Government.

Notably, Kazakhstan increased its oil and gas production.