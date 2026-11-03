Kazakhstan exports over 2 mln tons of newly harvested grain

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the national railway company, grain exports stood at 2.219 million tons during the same period last year. Shipments have since increased across both traditional and other export markets.

Exports to traditional markets grew by 1.2% to 1.43 million tons, with shipments to Uzbekistan rising 1.3% to 1.063 million tons and those to Tajikistan climbing 19% to 351,000 tons.

Meanwhile, grain exports to China increased 2.6-fold, from 145,000 to 373,000 tons, while shipments to Afghanistan nearly doubled, reaching 200,000 tons compared with 104,000 tons a year earlier.

Kazakhstan's wheat exports also continued to grow, reaching 6.1 million tons in January–September 2026, up 15% from 5.3 million tons during the same period last year, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan remained the main destinations for Kazakh wheat. Shipments to Uzbekistan surged 49% to 3.8 million tons, while exports to Tajikistan rose 13.6% to 1 million tons. Afghanistan recorded a 3.4-fold increase, with shipments reaching 663,000 tons.

The country also continued to diversify its wheat export markets, supplying 23,300 tons to Tunisia and 6,000 tons to France. Shipments to Iran also saw significant growth, reaching 67,000 tons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products had reached $3.04 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 35.1% year-on-year.