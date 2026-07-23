Kazakhstan exports over 13 mln mt of grain, flour

Growth was driven primarily by Kazakhstan's traditional export markets in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Exports to Uzbekistan rose 37% to 5.6 mln mt, while shipments to Kyrgyzstan increased 1.4-fold to 504,000 mt. Exports to Afghanistan climbed 59% to 2.2 mln mt, and deliveries to Turkmenistan grew 34% to 210,000 mt.

KTZ said the positive freight transport figures reflect strong demand for Kazakh agricultural products and highlight the effectiveness of measures aimed at improving export logistics and expanding trade and economic cooperation with foreign partners.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China are set to deepen cooperation in non-ferrous metals.