Kazakhstan exports over 1 mln tons of grain by rail

The total volume of grain transported through the KTZ network in September exceeded 1.3 million tons, a 28% increase from September 2024. Of this, 318,000 tons were shipped domestically, up 71%.

Exports to Central Asian countries totaled 647,000 tons, up 44%, including a 50% increase to Uzbekistan, a 73% rise to Turkmenistan, and more than a fourfold growth to Kyrgyzstan.

Exports to Black Sea ports rose by 26%, while shipments to Baltic ports jumped more than elevenfold.

In the first nine months of 2025, grain transportation via the KTZ network reached 9.6 million tons, up 40% year-on-year. This included 2.3 million tons shipped domestically (+33%) and 7.3 million tons exported (+43%). Of the exports, 4.1 million tons went to Central Asia (+34%), while shipments to Afghanistan grew by 40%, volumes through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk tripled, and exports to the Baltic states rose fourteenfold.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan forecasts a record oilseed yield of 4 million tons.