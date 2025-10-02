Kazakhstan exports over 1 mln tons of grain by rail
In September 2025, over 1 million tons of grain were exported by rail — a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).
The total volume of grain transported through the KTZ network in September exceeded 1.3 million tons, a 28% increase from September 2024. Of this, 318,000 tons were shipped domestically, up 71%.
Exports to Central Asian countries totaled 647,000 tons, up 44%, including a 50% increase to Uzbekistan, a 73% rise to Turkmenistan, and more than a fourfold growth to Kyrgyzstan.
Exports to Black Sea ports rose by 26%, while shipments to Baltic ports jumped more than elevenfold.
In the first nine months of 2025, grain transportation via the KTZ network reached 9.6 million tons, up 40% year-on-year. This included 2.3 million tons shipped domestically (+33%) and 7.3 million tons exported (+43%). Of the exports, 4.1 million tons went to Central Asia (+34%), while shipments to Afghanistan grew by 40%, volumes through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk tripled, and exports to the Baltic states rose fourteenfold.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan forecasts a record oilseed yield of 4 million tons.