Kazakhstan exports livestock products to 15 countries

The country has inked new protocols of poultry meat and cattlehide supplies. Talks are underway to expand exports of horse meat, dried mare's milk, refrigerated beef, mutton, pork and thermally treated products.

Kazakhstan officially received permission to export honey to the EU states.

The country develops trade relations with Asian states. The export of live horses and dairy products is being discussed with Japan, and ice cream - with South Korea. Negotiations are underway with Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Qatar and other countries in the region.

The registers of foreign countries include 3,652 Kazakhstani enterprises, with 9 new exporters added in June alone. The registers of the EAEU countries include 3,292 enterprises in livestock sector.

In order to expand access to the Chinese market, the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the General Administration of Customs of China signed 12 protocols outlining export terms.

Belarus, Russia and China have lifted bans on imports of products from the south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan related to foot-and-mouth disease. Turkiye has lifted all restrictions on foot-and-mouth disease, bird flu and lumpy skin disease. China has also lifted the ban related to bird flu, and Armenia has lifted all restrictions on foot-and-mouth disease.

East Kazakhstan region is preparing to open a unified Kazakhstan-China agricultural laboratory, which will certify products in line with Chinese veterinary standards, simplifying their access to the Chinese market.

Kazakhstan is also engaged in the development of unified rules in the field of veterinary medicine within the EAEU, including the issues of product traceability, prevention of African swine fever and liability for violation of sanitary requirements.

