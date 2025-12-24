Kazakhstan exports 3.9mln tons of new harvest grain

By comparison, exports during the same period last year totaled 3.4 million tons, reflecting a steady increase in shipments to international markets.

The most significant growth was observed in key markets. Exports of grain to Uzbekistan increased by 35%, rising from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also saw a notable increase of 36.8%, from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.

The growth in exports of new harvest grain is driven by strong demand from traditional markets.

Previous reports showed that Kazakhstan’s grain exports had grown by one-third. The Ministry of Agriculture highlighted that exporters could start shipping new-harvest wheat this year to qualify for transportation cost compensation at the beginning of 2026.

More than 30 billion tenge is planned for implementing state support measures for grain exporters next year.

Since deliveries to subsidized markets can take up to 30 days, exporters are encouraged to speed up shipments in advance. A key requirement for receiving subsidies in 2026 is having documentation that confirms the grain has actually reached its intended destinations within the year.

