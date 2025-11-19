Kazakhstan exports 2.6 mln tons of new crop
15:10, 19 November 2025
Between September and November 13, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.2 million tons exported during the same period of the last year, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.
Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 41% from 872,000 tons to 1,232,000 tons, exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 32,000 tons to 73,000 tons, export supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 30% from 50,000 tons to 65,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 35% from 100,000 tons to 135,000 tons.
Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh farmers harvested 27 mln tons of grain in 2025.