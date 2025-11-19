Kazakhstan exports 2.6 mln tons of new crop

Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 41% from 872,000 tons to 1,232,000 tons, exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 32,000 tons to 73,000 tons, export supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 30% from 50,000 tons to 65,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 35% from 100,000 tons to 135,000 tons.

Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakh farmers harvested 27 mln tons of grain in 2025.