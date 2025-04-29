Kazakhstan exported 7.5mln tons of new harvest grain since Sep 2024

The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture observes stable growth of home-produced grain exports to the Central Asian states and Middle East.

Thus, according to the Ministry, exports to Uzbekistan increased by 29.7% - from 2.0 million to 2.7 million tons. Exports to Tajikistan rose by 50% - from 718 thousand to 1 million 76 thousand tons.

Grain exports to Afghanistan augmented by 33.8% - from 201 thousand to 269 thousand tons, and to Kyrgyzstan by twofold – from 88 thousand to 178 thousand tons.

Exports to Iran rose by 16 times - from 54 thousand to 871 thousand tons, and to Azerbaijan by 111 times – from 5 thousand to 557 thousand tons.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan exported 300,000 tons of wheat to North Africa and Morocco.