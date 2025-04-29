EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan exported 7.5mln tons of new harvest grain since Sep 2024

    18:51, 29 April 2025

    From September 2024 through April 27, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 7.5 million tons of new harvest grain, which is 56% more compared to the same period of 23/24 agricultural year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Midjourney

    The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture observes stable growth of home-produced grain exports to the Central Asian states and Middle East.

    Thus, according to the Ministry, exports to Uzbekistan increased by 29.7% - from 2.0 million to 2.7 million tons. Exports to Tajikistan rose by 50% - from 718 thousand to 1 million 76 thousand tons.

    Grain exports to Afghanistan augmented by 33.8% - from 201 thousand to 269 thousand tons, and to Kyrgyzstan by twofold – from 88 thousand to 178 thousand tons.

    Exports to Iran rose by 16 times - from 54 thousand to 871 thousand tons, and to Azerbaijan by 111 times – from 5 thousand to 557 thousand tons.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan exported 300,000 tons of wheat to North Africa and Morocco.

    Agriculture Grain Harvest Kazakhstan Exports Economy Central Asia Middle East
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All