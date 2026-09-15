Kazakhstan explores new energy sources for cryptocurrency mining

During a government meeting, Bektenov said Kazakhstan already holds a significant position in the global cryptocurrency mining market. International studies show that, by late 2025, the country ranked among the top 10 countries worldwide by its share of global Bitcoin mining.

Now, our priority should no longer be focused on the quantitative growth of mining capacity. State policy in this area should move toward establishing a higher-quality operating model, ensuring control over energy consumption, transparent taxation and integration of the industry into the global digital economy, stated Bektenov.

The prime minister instructed the ministry of artificial intelligence, together with the Blockchain and Mining Association and relevant government agencies, to develop additional measures for further development of the industry.

It is necessary to establish a fully-fledged digital mining industry, consisting of an exchange, digital tools, tokenization, asset custody and payment solutions. The ministry of energy, together with the ministry of artificial intelligence, should work out a mechanism for using gas- and coal-fired generation to support the operations of mining centers, the prime minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would establish a National Cryptocurrency Analytics Center.