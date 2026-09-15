Kazakhstan to establish National Cryptocurrency Analytics Center

According to Suleimenov, the center is being established on the basis of the National Bank’s supervisory SupTech platform. It will analyze both the fiat and cryptocurrency components of transactions, as well as information on clients, wallets and transactions.

The center will be integrated with the National Bank’s Anti-Fraud Center. Banks, law enforcement agencies and licensed digital-asset providers will have access to its verification tools.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s digital asset transactions reached $10.6 billion.