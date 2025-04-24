Kazakhstan explores legal measures against workplace harassment

According to the document, employers will be required to respond to complaints and establish internal procedures, and employees will get additional guarantees of protection.

According to public opinion polls, up to 30% of employees have encountered unethical behavior, with no clear mechanism for appeal and protection. Kazakhstan has not ratified ILO Convention No. 190 yet, but should move in this direction,reads the document.

The project will be available for debate till May 15, 2025.

As reported earlier, a digital project Svet Saltanat (Saltanat’s Light) has been launched in Almaty, combining artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which aims to collect, analyze and visualize information on domestic violence cases in Kazakhstan in real time.