Kazakhstan explores China’s experience in urban agglomerations development

The Kazakh delegation explored the best practices of agroindustrial complex development and innovative solutions applicable in Kazakhstan's regions amid current economic development.

The mechanisms of the support of small- and medium-sized enterprises as well as the introduction of digital platforms for optimization of production processes aroused the Kazakh side’s interest too.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kazakh diplomats also expressed interest in innovative municipal programs like “urban-type village” and “one household (village) – one production” aimed at harmonious combination of rural and urban life style, as well as stimulating local production in each household.

The sides pointed out efficiency of China’s experience in implementation of mentioned programs and the possibility of application of these mechanisms to ensure balanced development of agro-industrial complex, raising employment and quality of life in regional settlements of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed mutual interest in further development of the dialogue and agreed to organize bilateral visits of the experts.

The Kazakh Consulate General and the administration of the city of Hancheng stated their readiness to adapt advanced technologies to local conditions and strengthen close interaction in economic and innovative partnership.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh, Chinese universities opened joint school of science and technology in China.