Kazakhstan expands road access to key tourist destinations

Reconstruction of national highways will not only shorten travel times but also enhance roadside infrastructure, giving a strong boost to the development of domestic tourism.

Among the priority projects are the Beyneu–Saksaulsk route, which will eventually provide access to the Caspian Sea, the Center–West corridor, linking the tourist areas of the Turgay region with the capital and opening new travel routes, and the Oskemen–Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi road, expected to boost tourism in East Kazakhstan.

In addition, as part of a large-scale mid-term repair program for national roads, sections leading to tourist areas will be upgraded, including Zhanaozen–Kenderli, Oskemen–Katon-Karagay, Kokshetau–Zerenda, Kegen–the Kyrgyzstan border, and Kalkaman–Bayanaul highways.

Local authorities are also implementing 33 regional projects aimed at improving access to tourist sites. At the same time, KazAvtoZhol, together with regional akimats, is working to develop roadside services. In 2026, 50 new roadside service facilities are planned to be built, with cost reimbursement measures in place to support entrepreneurs.

Special attention is being paid to improving access to the Alakol Lake coastline. In this regard, a project has been developed to build an 8.2 km bypass road around the village of Kabanbay, which will help reduce transit traffic through the settlement.

The implementation of these measures is expected to significantly increase road network capacity, improve infrastructure quality, and reduce travel time to tourist destinations, creating new opportunities for domestic tourism and supporting businesses in the road sector.

Previously, Qazinform reported over 4 trillion tenge are planned for Kazakhstan’s road infrastructure.