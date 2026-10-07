Kazakhstan expands rice exports to Afghanistan and CIS countries

Domestic rice sales reached 70,500 tons in January-July 2026, up 3.9% year-on-year.

Over the same period, rice exports grew at a much faster pace, rising 25.3% from 70,900 tons to 88,800 tons, while their total value remained unchanged at $24.7 million.

Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan were the main markets for Kazakh rice, with exports in January-July 2026 exceeding imports by 18 times.

Rice imports, meanwhile, fell 70.7% year-on-year, from 16,700 tons to 4,900 tons. Their value declined from $9 million to $3.3 million.

India, Russia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan were the main suppliers of rice to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.