Kazakhstan expands grain exports to Central and South Asia

Between September 2025 and January 31, 2026, Kazakhstan exported 5.8 million tons of grain, 1 million up compared to the same period of the previous marketing year, with 4.8 million tons.

Kazakhstan exports primarily to the traditional markets of Central and South Asia.

Exports to Uzbekistan soared by up 49%, from 1.813 million tons to 2.702 million tons, while shipments to Kyrgyzstan went up 1.7 times, from 95,000 tons to 163,000 tons.

Exports to Afghanistan almost doubled from 216,000 tons to 416,000 tons.

Notably, the country’s grain exports have tripled.

Earlier, Kazakhstan allocated KZT7bn in additional funds to boost grain exports.