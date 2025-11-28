Kazakhstan allocates KZT7bn in additional funds to boost grain exports

The Kazakh Government explained it became necessary to secure additional funding due to the high grain harvest and increased demand for Kazakhstani grain from foreign buyers.

This year, 31 billion tenge from the Government’s reserve has already been allocated to subsidize transportation costs. These funds made it possible for Kazakhstani products to enter new export destinations, restore supplies to previously lost markets, and increase export volumes to distant countries through alternative logistics routes. As a result of these measures, the volume of shipments to new and restored markets exceeded 2.5 million tons. Earlier, a decision was made to extend the transportation cost-subsidy program into 2026, ensuring the required funding in an amount of at least 30 billion tenge, reads a statement.

It is noted that the Government continues its consistent policy of developing the agricultural sector, expanding export potential, and supporting domestic producers.

