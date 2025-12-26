Kazakhstan expands export markets for livestock products

Following the talks with seven countries, 16 veterinary certificates were approved and signed, according to the ministry.

The ministry notes that conditions were created for the export of milk, beef, lamb, honey, and fish to Azerbaijan; live small ruminants to Mongolia; animal feed to Morocco; as well as hides and wool of hoofed animals to Iran. The European Union has opened its market for Kazakhstan’s apicultural products.

Amid steady growth in external demand, the ministry highlights positive trends in key meat export indicators. Over 10 months of 2025, beef exports increased by 1.7 times, reaching 30,200 tons, while mutton shipments grew 1.9-fold to 25,500 tons. Such growth is explained by a high demand in high-quality Kazakh meat from foreign partners.

The ministry continues its negotiations with 12 countries aimed at expanding the range of exported goods. Discussions are underway with Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the UAE, Jordan, and Pakistan for the export of meat, offal, and dairy products. The issues related to the export of dairy products, animal feed and honey are being negotiated with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Great Britain, Canada, and Hong Kong. The country is also discussing the possibility of delivering Artemia cysts to Ecuador.

Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale modernization of its veterinary service infrastructure. As part of this work, 400 veterinary stations have been built, and 890 units of special equipment and vehicles have been purchased.

The ministry also points out strategic importance of the modern veterinary laboratory in the East Kazakhstan region – a project implemented with the support of the People’s Republic of China.

The ministry also plans to start exporting cattle hides, poultry meat, and poultry offal and other products. Necessary protocols have already been signed, and local enterprises have undergone all inspections.

