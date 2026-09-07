Kazakhstan expands exploration plans with up to 200 new wells

Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov noted increased drilling activity would be essential to identifying new deposits and maintaining the country’s resource potential.

According to preliminary estimates, exploration and appraisal drilling could reach about 80 wells in 2026 and increase to as many as 120 wells annually in 2027 and 2028. This would bring the total planned drilling volume to around 200 wells over the two-year period.

Particular attention is being given to relatively underexplored sedimentary basins that are believed to have significant oil and gas potential.

The procedure for allocating such exploration areas has also been simplified. Following the submission of an application, the Ministry of Energy will conduct an auction within 10 working days.

Under the proposed work program, seismic exploration must cover at least 30 percent of an allocated area during the first three years, followed by the drilling of exploration wells.

Officials also highlighted the importance of increasing the share of domestic production and services in the drilling sector. Kazakhstan already has the necessary industrial capabilities, including companies producing specialized drilling equipment. In Atyrau, for example, the Zhigermunayservice plant manufactures drill bits, calibrators and other drilling equipment.

“Our task is to establish a sustainable and competitive drilling services market,” Akbarov said. “The results should include new geological discoveries, replenishment of reserves, development of domestic manufacturing, creation of skilled jobs and increased tax revenues.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launched a new oil transit route to Kyrgyzstan.