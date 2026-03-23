Kazakhstan expands cooperation with WADA

The signing took place during a meeting of Kazakh Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov with the President of WADA Witold Bańka on the sidelines of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.

The document reaffirms the country’s commitment to the principles of clean sport, and serves as one of the measures to implement the President’s instruction to develop international cooperation and antidoping policy.

“The warm welcome extended by the Head of State during our visit to Astana last year marked an important stage in the development of cooperation between WADA and Kazakhstan. I would like to express gratitude to your country, represented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for his support and significant contribution to scientific progress in the field of anti-doping research. This agreement demonstrates that Kazakhstan is increasingly playing a leading role in promoting clean sport in the region,” Witold Bańka said.

The sides discussed the possibility of holding WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings in Astana in 2027.

Yerbol Myrzabossynov emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently adheres to the principles of fair competition and actively develops anti-doping education system.

“Cooperation with WADA is of strategic importance for us. Kazakhstan gives priority attention to developing a culture of fair sport, strengthening international standards, and introducing the best global practices. Kazakhstan not only supports but also actively implements programs on prevention and education in the field of anti-doping,” Myrzabossynov noted.

In the context of this meeting, the development of specialized educational and scientific infrastructure gains particular importance - the Kazakh National University of Sport is being considered as a platform for training specialists and exchanging knowledge, thereby strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as an educational hub of Central Asia in advancing leadership in anti-doping policy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received WADA President Witold Bańka, who became the first President of the Agency to visit Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the Head of State awarded Witold Bańka with the II degree Dostyq Order.