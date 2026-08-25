Kazakhstan expands cancer screening coverage to 41.7%

In the first half of 2026, 17,400 PET/CT scans were performed across the country, up 21.6% from the same period last year.

The number of immunohistochemical tests also nearly doubled, rising from 33,600 in 2024 to 65,100 in 2025. These tests help identify tumor characteristics and determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

Access to advanced radiation therapy has also expanded, with coverage reaching 65%. The opening of a new building at the National Scientific Oncology Center introduced proton therapy to Kazakhstan for the first time. In the first half of 2026 alone, 3,897 proton therapy procedures and 9,239 radiation therapy sessions were carried out.

Cancer screening coverage also increased from 37.6% to 41.7% in the first half of 2026, while oncology centers across most regions received more than 27 billion tenge worth of modern medical equipment in 2025.

By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan plans to further expand its cancer care infrastructure by launching its first high-precision diagnostic reference centers, opening a new PET/CT center in the Karaganda region, and providing additional equipment to regional healthcare facilities.

“The main goal is to shorten the patient's journey from early detection to accurate diagnosis and timely modern treatment, while ensuring access to medical technologies regardless of where they live,” the ministry said.

The development of cancer care is being carried out under Kazakhstan's 2023-2027 Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 60 babies were born in Almaty on August 23, the day of the Qurultay elections.