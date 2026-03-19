Kazakhstan expands Aktau Seaport area to strengthen Manystau region’s logistics potential

The expansion follows the Government’s order as of March 13, 2026, on introducing amendments to issues of special economic zones.

Under the order, the special economic zone Aktau Seaport expanded by 569.6148 ha by adding the industrial zone in Munaily district (187 ha), and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLP’s land plot (388.6148 ha) to bolster the transport and logistics potential of the Mangystau region.

Photo credit: Mangystau region's authority

Located in the Mangystau region, the special economic zone Aktau Seaport now has a total area of 10,384.1178 ha, including 1,038.9691 ha of port area, 7,615.1487 ha of industrial area, as well as 1,730 ha of logistics area.

The order also sets new performance targets for the port’s operations before 2052, including up to 1,720 billion tenge in total investment, as well as 1,703 billion tenge in production of goods and services.

It is expected that the number of the special economic zone Aktau Seaport’s participants will rise to 188, while workplaces created will reach 9,900. The share of Kazakhstani content in the total output will hold steady at 83 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to establish a network of protective forest belts to tackle land degradation.