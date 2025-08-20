Kazakhstan expands access to healthcare in villages

“These facilities are being constructed in villages that previously lacked medical institutions, as well as to replace outdated and unsuitable buildings. The new centers will provide healthcare services to around 1,000,000 rural residents,” Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova noted.

In addition to new construction, renovation is underway at 36 regional hospitals and 17 perinatal centers. Pediatric departments have increased their bed capacity by 38%. Around 2,100 units of medical equipment have been purchased for healthcare organizations, raising the level of technical provision from 62% to 86%.

As reported earlier, the Ulytau region plans to build social infrastructure facilities worth 60 billion tenge.