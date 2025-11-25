Foreign Minister Kosherbayev to pay official visit to Switzerland

“During the visit, talks are scheduled with the Vice President of Switzerland, Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin, as well as with the Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis,” Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing.

The parties will discuss current issues of the Kazakh-Swiss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on key aspects of the multilateral agenda in the context of Switzerland’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship in 2026.

Meetings with the representatives of Switzerland’s leading business communities will be held.