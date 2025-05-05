Kazakhstan, EU seek to strengthen bilateral and interregional cooperation

During the conversation, the parties compared notes on current issues of multifaceted cooperation and specifically discussed the main outcomes of the “Central Asia – European Union” Summit, which took place in Samarkand on April 4, 2025.

According to Deputy Minister Vassilenko, "the Summit marked a new chapter in our relations, elevating the level of regional cooperation to strategic partnership”. The Kazakh diplomat welcomed the announcement of an EU Investment Package for Central Asia totaling 12 billion euros, emphasizing the importance of the prompt and complete implementation of the proposed plans.

Particular attention was given to the effective realization of agreements at the highest level, reached during the bilateral meetings between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of the European Council and the European Commission António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, which took place during the Summit.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko elaborated on the initiatives of the Head of State aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in strategically important areas such as trade and investment, transportation and logistics, rare earth metals, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and education.

The Deputy Minister also welcomed the EU Council’s decision to grant the European Commission a mandate to start the official negotiation process for the Visa Facilitation Agreement aimed at the liberalization visa regime for Kazakhstan’s citizens, noting the priority of beginning this process at the nearest future.

For her part, Ambassador Simkič informed about bilateral and regional EU projects aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth, enhancing transport connectivity, and developing green energy.

Highlighting the positive dynamics of visits and events, the interlocutors confirmed their readiness to continue making comprehensive efforts for the further development of the partnership.

