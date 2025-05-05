Kazakhstan, Ethiopia keen to intensify bilateral cooperation

Ambassador Sadykov informed about Kazakhstan’s economic achievements, the main approaches of trade and investment policy, Kazakhstan’s participation in international and regional economic organizations, transit and transport policy and prospects for developing cooperation with African countries. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation with Ethiopia and it was proposed to intensify cooperation between public and private structures of the two countries. The importance of Ethiopia’s participation in the Astana International Forum on May 2025 was noted.

In turn, Kassahun Gofe Balami, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, reported on the ongoing reform of Ethiopia’s trade and economic policy, improvement of the business climate, stable GDP growth in the country and optimistic forecasts of global financial institutions for economic growth in the country for 2025-2026, as well as the intensification of the Ministry’s activities on Ethiopia's accession to the WTO.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in order to further develop and expand the export market of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in accordance with the roadmap for the development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, signed last year. An agreement was reached to jointly hold a business forum in Addis-Ababa with the participation of representatives of public and private structures, and to enhance cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two parties.

Following the meeting, Kazakh diplomat got acquainted with the activities of the Export Trade Exhibition Center, located in the building of the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration of Ethiopia.

Earlier it was reported that Ethiopia records steady progress in its key sectors.