Kazakhstan, EU keen on intensifying cooperation

During the credential presentation ceremony, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen extended their sincere wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people and President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, warmly recalling their substantive discussions with the Head of State during the Central Asia – European Union Summit held in Samarkand this April. The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in further intensifying cooperation.

In subsequent meetings with senior EU officials, the Kazakh ambassador noted that the European Union is Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner as well as the main investor in the country’s economy. He emphasized the dynamic political dialogue and called for enhanced cooperation in such priority areas as transport and logistics, energy, critical raw materials, digitalization, and others.

The credential presentation ceremony took place in an atmosphere of mutual respect and openness, highlighting the shared commitment to deepening dialogue and cooperation.

As reported previously, the key initiatives of the Kazakh President's address to the nation were presented in Sweden.