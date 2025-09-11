Key initiatives of President’s Address to Nation presented in Sweden

The meeting, held September 8, featured a substantive exchange of views on a wide range of current issues on the bilateral agenda between Kazakhstan and Sweden. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in the development of interparliamentary dialogue and trade and economic cooperation, as well as the sustained interest of the business communities in implementing joint projects.

Kazakh diplomat informed his counterpart of the key points of the President's Address to the Nation entitled Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Urgent Tasks and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation.

He emphasized the President’s focus on institutional reforms, strategic priorities for digital transformation, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and the government’s investment policy priorities, particularly the promotion of manufacturing and industrial development.

The Address aroused considerable interest from the Swedish side, particularly in relation to Kazakhstan’s political and economic transformation, including the transition to a unicameral parliament through a nationwide referendum in 2027, the launch of high-tech production in the field of rare earth metals, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant.

The parties also discussed practical steps following the Kazakhstan-Sweden Business Roundtable held in Stockholm in May, and the visit of Camilla Mellander, Director-General for Trade Policy at the Swedish MFA, to Astana in June. In this context, they addressed the prospects for deepening partnerships in the fields of machinery, mining, rare earth metals, agriculture, and innovation. Special attention was given to organizing mutual high-level visits, exploring mechanisms to institutionalize tra