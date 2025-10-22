Kazakhstan, EU eye expansion of cooperation at agro-industrial exhibitions in Astana

Speaking at the event, Czech Deputy Agriculture Minister Pavel Sekáč said that the Czechia seeks multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Today, nine Czech companies, representing different agricultural sectors, are present here. Our focus in cooperation with Kazakhstan is diversified in several directions, including animal husbandry, crop production, and agricultural machinery building, said Pavel Sekáč.

The Czech deputy minister hailed the exhibitions as a key strategic moment for local market entry.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

According to him, some Czech companies have already sealed deals with Kazakhstan for the supply of livestock, as well as machine-building enterprises that have been successfully operating for several years.

We have extensive experience in transporting breeding cattle to Kazakhstan. Livestock deliveries have surpassed 11,000 heads over the past years, and we hope that this figure will continue to rise, said Pavel Sekáč.

In tune, Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Yakovchits stated that Kazakhstan and Belarus trade and economic relations in the agricultural sector have been demonstrating sustainable growth.

Our mutual trade turnover in the field of food and agricultural products with Kazakhstan has been developing dynamically. It grew 20% last year, and it is up 27% for the first eight months of this year, he said.

The Belarusian delegation presented a wide range of directions from seed production and livestock breeding to agricultural education and processing.

We prepared draft agreements, and at the exhibition, we expect to sign them, which will help increase our joint activities and strengthen the agricultural potential of our countries, said Aleksandr Yakovchits.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

In her speech, German Ambassador to Kazakhstan Monika Iversen highlighted the importance of participation of German companies and growth in investments from Kazakhstan in German technologies.

German companies are heavily represented at this exhibition. In 2023, Kazakhstani enterprises invested a significant amount of 450 million euros in German technologies, said the diplomat.

According to her, Germany is ready to offer Kazakhstan innovative solutions in heat supply, water conservation and energy efficiency, as well as expand cooperation in education and personnel training.

The exchange of students and specialists is growing, directly contributing to increased agricultural productivity, said Monika Iversen.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

To note, KazAgro/KazFarm-2025 exhibitions brought together up to 300 companies from 25 countries, including Germany, Czechia, Australia, Belarus, Iran, Russia, China, and other countries.

