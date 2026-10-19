Kazakhstan, EU discuss regional connectivity

During the meeting, both sides welcomed the positive momentum in Kazakhstan-EU relations and reaffirmed the strategic role of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) as the main framework guiding bilateral cooperation.

The officials reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest political level, including outcomes of the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on June 23, 2026. They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation under the Central Asia-EU format.

A key focus of the talks was expanding economic cooperation through improved transport and logistics links. The sides examined opportunities to further develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, attract European investment and advance infrastructure projects under the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

Earlier, Vice President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin met with Eduards Stiprais, the European Union Special Representative for Central Asia.