Kazakhstan, EU continue negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission

In particular, the parties discussed the parameters of the future agreements aimed at enhancing citizens’ mobility, strengthening people-to-people contacts, and establishing a stable and predictable legal framework for cooperation in the field of migration. Special attention was paid to improving procedures, ensuring a balanced approach to travel facilitation and security issues, and reinforcing mutual trust and responsibility of the parties.

Within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the parties demonstrated their shared commitment to advancing modern mobility mechanisms reflecting the maturity and strategic nature of their bilateral relations.

In their remarks, the European counterparts highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s constructive and pragmatic approach to migration policy issues, expressing their readiness to continue the negotiation process and maintain a steady dynamic of expert-level engagement.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan strengthened European ties with a new consulate in Saarbrücken.