Kazakhstan, EU continue bolstering co-op, marking 10th anniversary of strategic partnership

Prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as ways to strengthen interregional connectivity within the “Central Asia – EU” format, were discussed during the meeting.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev noted the high level of political dialogue and sustainable dynamics of bilateral engagement, emphasizing the importance of consistent implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, signed ten years ago.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the development of transport and logistics corridors, the green transition, digitalization, and the improvement of Kazakhstan’s business climate.

Ambassador Simkić underscored the solid and advanced nature of Kazakhstan-EU relations and emphasized the qualitatively enhanced character of the partnership. The European Union views Kazakhstan as an important partner in Central Asia and reaffirms its readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the interests of the country’s sustainable development.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and to maintaining an active dialogue through upcoming reciprocal visits and joint events.

