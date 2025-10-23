Kazakhstan showcases investment potential to international investors in London

The Kazakh delegation, led by Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, included Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Vice Minister of Energy; Yerlan Galiyev, Chairman of the National Geological Service; Bakhtiyar Tleubekov, Chairman of the Astana International Financial Centre Authority; Zhussup Yeralin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Development Fund (KIDF); and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest National Company.

The programme of the Kazakh delegation’s visit also included meetings with representatives of the UK Government, business leaders, investors, and international financial institutions aimed at expanding partnerships and promoting Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Opening the session, Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a resilient and trusted economy.

“Kazakhstan is developing an economy founded on resilience, openness, and trust. More than USD 474 billion in foreign direct investment stands as proof of the confidence the global business community has in Kazakhstan. Our country is ready to be your partner in building a sustainable, inclusive, and interconnected future. We firmly believe that true resilience is achieved through cooperation, and that the future belongs to those who unite rather than divide,” noted Kuantyrov.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov outlined Kazakhstan’s strategy for ensuring energy security and a gradual transition towards a green economy, highlighting the country’s balanced approach to developing both traditional and renewable energy sources.

The panel explored a wide range of investment opportunities across sectors such as critical minerals, energy, agriculture, transport, finance, and healthcare. Kazakhstan was presented as a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and a reliable partner in ensuring Eurasia’s food and energy security.

Particular attention was drawn to the successful example of AstraZeneca, which launched local production in Kazakhstan in 2025 – a clear indicator of the country’s growing attractiveness to global pharmaceutical companies and the effectiveness of its investment reforms.

Kazakhstan was highlighted as a resilient, predictable, and trustworthy partner, ready to develop long-term, mutually beneficial projects within the evolving architecture of the global economy.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The presentation of Kazakhstan in London marked an important step in strengthening international engagement and attracting investment to support the country’s sustainable growth, innovation, and technological progress.

Established in 2023, the Future Resilience Forum has already become a respected international platform for dialogue between governments, businesses and experts. The 2025 Forum, held under the theme “New World Order, New World Thinking,” focused on the growing role of middle powers in strengthening international cooperation and fostering sustainable economic ties.