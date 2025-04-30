Ethiopia records steady progress in key sectors

The domestic and foreign labour markets are also showing positive dynamics: over 344 thousand jobs abroad and over 3 million domestic jobs have been created.



The country's digital transformation is gaining momentum: the number of internet users has reached 50.2 million, and 86.6 million mobile phone users.



Social support programmes had been expanded against the backdrop of macroeconomic reforms: more than US$464 million has been allocated for fertiliser subsidies and approximately US$308 million for the food security programme.



The "Education for Generation" initiative has mobilised over US$614 million for the construction of 6,815 schools.



Ethiopia is becoming a prominent centre for international tourism and events, with the country hosting 66 global meetings in the last 9 months alone. International level sports infrastructure is being built to host continental competitions.

As reported previously, Ethiopia is to attend the VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders in Astana.