Kazakhstan establishes republican headquarters for combating drug-related crimes

The Prime Minister decreed to set up the republican headquarters for coordination of the activities of state bodies for prevention of drug use and combating drug-related crimes, led by the Prime Minister, according to the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set at the meeting of the Security Council. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Interior Minister are named as deputy chairmen.

The main tasks of the headquarters are to coordinate the activities of state agencies to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking, develop effective approaches to implementing a range of preventive measures, and improve the system of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Representatives of the General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, Agency for Financial Monitoring, National Bank, Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, and heads of several ministries joined the headquarters.

The regional headquarters will also be set up in the regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

As earlier reported, the Head of State chaired the Security Council meeting on countering drug use on August 13.