Kazakhstan establishes new state medal named after composer Shamshi Kaldayakov

"Culture and arts are the unshakable foundation of our national identity. That is why the new Constitution enshrines comprehensive support for national culture at the highest legal level as a fundamental principle of the state. In this regard, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has decided to include the Shamshi Kaldayakov Medal and the honorary title "Qazaqstannyñ Eñbek Sıñırgen Suretşısı" in the list of state awards," said Aibek Smadiyarov

These awards will be presented to citizens who have made significant contributions to the development of national culture, including music and the visual arts.

On August 15, Kazakhstan celebrated the 96th birthday of Shamshi Kaldayakov, the outstanding Kazakh composer and People's Artist of Kazakhstan, whose works have become an integral part of the country's musical legacy.