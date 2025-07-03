Kazakhstan establishes new special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate

Located in Zhetysu region, the newly established special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate has a total area of 5,431.5 ha, comprising an airline hub, logistics and industrial premises.

The special economic zone was set up to fast-track advanced manufacturing, encourage investments, adopt new technologies, create an efficient transport-logistics and industrial center as well as promote cross border cooperation.

According to the target indicators, total investments in Khorgos-Eastern Gate are set to reach up to 522.7 billion tenge by 2030 and 715.5 billion tenge in 2035. Meanwhile, foreign investment inflows into the economic zone are to amount 10.2 billion tenge in 2030 and 15.5 billion tenge in 2035.

It is expected that Khorgos-Eastern Gate is to include up to 85 resident companies in 2030 and 95 in 2035, while employing nearly 20,500 people and 22,000 in 2030 and 2035, respectively.

The special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate eyes the share of local content in total production of 75% by 2030 and up to 85% by 2035.

As reported earlier, the new special economic zone had been established in Kyzylorda region.