New special economic zone established in Kyzylorda region

The Qorqyt Ata SEZ will occupy an area of 550 hectares along the Western Europe – Western China international transport corridor.

The new SEZ is called to fast track the development of modern high productive and competitive enterprises, to attract investments, to introduce new technologies in economy, and to raise employment.

A special legal regime with the provision of tax and customs preferences will be introduced in the SEZ.

By 2049, the total volume of investments in the SEZ is set to exceed 150 billion tenge, with foreign investments projected to reach 80 billion tenge. The volume of production of goods and services is predicted at 500 billion tenge, with local content expected to reach 90%.

The SEZ is set to generate some 3,366 jobs within 25 years, while the number of resident companies will make 39.

As per the document, the special economic zones Ontustik, Astana-Technopolis, Saryarqa, Alatau and Aktobe received the status of a port area, as part of creation of multimodal aero-hubs and in line with the customs legislation.